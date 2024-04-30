WATCH: Alberta Municipalities president says municipal affairs bill threatens community bonds

Alberta Municipalities President Tyler Gandam said the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (MASAA) will undermine community co-operation. After reviewing the MASAA, Gandam said Alberta Municipalities believes it will not make local elections more transparent, free, or fair. “Local government decisions are made in public,” said Gandam in a Monday video. “Contrasted with Bill 20, in which cabinet decisions to dismiss and repeal will be done in secret.” .He called the MASAA “an attempt by the government to centralize, tighten, and tighten [Danielle Smith’s] government’s hold on power.” At its heart, he said it does not improve people’s lives. While the Alberta government says it is about improving municipal affairs, he said it does not build up the province or make it easier for communities to grow in unity and harmony. He added it will turn people against each other. If it passes, he predicted it will keep local politicians second guessing the best decisions for their communities and impede the progress of municipalities. He said Albertans recognize when they work together, they are stronger and succeed. Gandam concluded by saying the MASAA “threatens our society because it threatens to split us apart.” “Without a healthy, fair, and secure democracy, the Alberta community will change forever,” he said. The Alberta government introduced the MASAA to what it claimed would ensure Albertans can rely on transparent, free and fair elections and municipal politicians have clearer accountability measures on Thursday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government brings forward bill to ban electronic voting, introduce municipal partiesBy passing it, the Alberta government said it would amend the Local Authorities Election Act and the Municipal Government Act to add greater transparency to local election processes and ensure these councils and elected officials continue to remain accountable to the people who elected them. “Our government is committed to strengthening Albertans’ trust in their local governments and the democratic process that elects local leaders,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.