Alberta

WATCH: Alberta Municipalities president says municipal affairs bill threatens community bonds

Alberta Municipalities President Tyler Gandam said Bill 20 threatens communities and redraws the blueprints for local democracies.
Alberta Municipalities President Tyler Gandam said Bill 20 threatens communities and redraws the blueprints for local democracies. Courtesy Alberta Municipalities/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Alberta Municipalities
Elections
Community
Society
Decisions
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act
Tyler Gandam
Local Elections
Municipal Politicians

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news