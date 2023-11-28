WATCH: Alberta NDP MLA says folks with uteruses need universal contraception

Alberta NDP MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul (Edmonton-West Henday) said while universal contraception is useful, politicians “do not have all of the answers, especially with respect to folks with uteruses.” “And I would be remiss to not have that identification that we also in this motion have to recognize non-binary and trans folks who still possess uteruses,” said Arcand-Paul in a Monday speech in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “And when we have this conversation about providing services, we have to recognize that some of the most marginalized folks in our community are often those that have intersectional identities.”.Since Arcand-Paul is a queer indigenous man, he said he recognizes he comes from two communities who have not always had adequate contraception services. The Alberta NDP’s motion about universal contraception aims to address that. The uninsured health benefits many indigenous people receive do not extend to non-status indigenous and Metis people. At this time, he said items “are outrageously expensive and alleviating one bill from individuals’ lives, especially those folks with uteruses, would be an immense help.” He predicted this motion would be a win for the Alberta government, as it would show women and people with uteruses that they matter. When it comes to contraception and menstrual products, he said it is an added tax on women and people with uteruses. That is unfair in a society as rich as Alberta. He acknowledged universal contraception is about providing a service and an opportunity to have their expenses go down. While Arcand-Paul is happy the Alberta government is having this conversation, he said he is conscious he is a man standing up and talking about contraception. “I would urge we have more recognition that there are people with uteruses that need to have real, accessible motions and programs to provide real relief to them,” he said. Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay said Arcand-Paul was being hysterical. “This has got to be some kind of performance art,” said Kay..Former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl acknowledged Arcand-Paul might regret these comments later on in life. “I wonder how he’ll feel about this ridiculous stupidity in a decade,” said Pfahl. .This ordeal comes after Ontario’s Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) directed teachers to use inclusive language when talking to students about menstruation in 2022. READ MORE: Ontario school board asks teachers not to say women when speaking about menstruation“Today’s mass staff mailing at @TVDSB contains info about non-binary inclusive strategies for promoting menstrual equity in a culturally inclusive way that respects everyone’s heritage,” said Kay. “Not quite English.”