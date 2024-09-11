WATCH: Alberta NDP MLAs say children need to learn consent in sex ed

Alberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) said parents are right to be concerned about consent and how children will be learning about it amid the government’s planned shift to opt-in sex education. While the Alberta government wants to make sex ed opt in, Ganley said learning about consent is critical. “There is a lot of evidence that is protective against sexual assault, and this is a huge societal problem,” said Ganley in a Tuesday video. “It results in a lot of trauma for our children, our young people, and our adults.” .In response, Ganley said the rolling back on protections against sexual assault is problematic. Alberta NDP MLA Amanda Chapman (Calgary-Beddington) agreed with Ganley. “And one of the other concerns, major concerns I’m hearing is the why,” said Chapman. “Nobody has heard the why.” Chapman alleged Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides “hasn’t been able to provide a reason on why he is putting barriers between our kids and their ability to learn about consent.” The Alberta government confirmed on September 3 it would be bringing forward legislation this fall that would mandate parents have an opt-in system rather than opt-out one for sex education for their children. READ MORE: Alberta government to introduce legislation this fall about opt-in sex educationNicolaides said parents, teachers, superintendents, and school boards are being consulted. “We intend to propose legislation this fall and will continue to consult with stakeholders throughout the implementation of these policies,” said Nicolaides. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.