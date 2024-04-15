WATCH: Alberta Party appoints Lindsay Amantea as interim leader

The Alberta Party has selected DS Lawyers attorney Lindsay Amantea as its interim leader. Like many Albertans, Amantea said she has been watching the fighting between political parties on the left and right, which appears to be worsening as time passes. “What’s more, all we hear is that we can’t and shouldn’t be helping people in need — whether that’s with things like housing, income assistance, or necessities like groceries, while we have a government who's decided its role is to help government gatekeep other levels of government helping fund anything not in line with their own priorities,” said Amantea in a video. “But the picture being painted is not the Alberta I know and love.”.The Alberta Party received zero seats in the 2023 election. It finished in fifth place for the popular vote, receiving 0.71% of it. When Alberta was founded, she said it was based on community. She added Albertans help in times of need. That spirit is why she stepped forward to lead the Alberta Party. In a time when hyperpartisanship is getting worse and ideological decision-making is becoming more entrenched, she said Alberta should “have someone at the table to help make common sense, rational decisions.” She acknowledged the issues facing it today are not going to have easy answers. She said there “is not going to be a silver bullet that will help from one election to the next.” To improve Alberta, she said it needs thoughtful, systemic change in areas such as healthcare, energy and housing. These policies will not fit in a soundbite. Amantea concluded by saying Alberta needs an adult in the room to foster collaborative, reasonable decision-making. “And so I hope you’ll join me, Lindsay Amantea, here at the Alberta Party being the adult in the room,” she said. Former Alberta Party leader Barry Morishita announced in November he was resigning from the position. “Obviously, the result from the election was disappointing,” said Morishita. “I think the party has to kind of restructure itself, it has to put a good plan in place and put a leader in place who can take the party to the next step and I just didn't think it had the resources and the time to do that.”