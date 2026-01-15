LISTEN: Alberta teacher preaches anti-conservative rant to students

A Fort Saskatchewan high school teacher was caught berating students with an anti-conservative rant about society. "Your entire society is built on 'F*** Trudeau' sticker, 'Oil pipelines, now.' 'You bad, I good.' 'Angry,'" said the teacher to his students. "Okay, but you can't control your entire society with anger."The audio, recorded by a student at St. André Bassenette and posted on X by influencer BertaProudDad, surfaced on social media on Thursday after BertaProudDad teased it on Wednesday night. ."'Me not angry if me rich.' Okay cool, so we're going to do jobs," the teacher said. "Oh, okay, what kind of jobs? I know, but what kind of jobs do I want? 'Oil jobs! Now!'"He then goes on to say that those jobs are all in Fort McMurray, and that "they all blow up," at the suggestion of installing solar panels in Fort McMurray. "But the idea is, they're like, they are conservative," the teacher said. "And you walk up there, you're like, 'I think you guys should consider other possibilities of political parties.' And they're like, 'But there is no other possibilities of political parties.'""But yeah, there's the NDP, the Green Party, and the Liberals. And they're like, '...'" .In anticipation of the video's release, Scott Walker, Principal at St. André Bassenette, sent a mass email to parents warning them about it."It has come to our attention that a recording snippet of out of context content of one of our classes has been shared online and will likely be the subject of a social media influencers podcast this evening," reads the email, posted on social media by BertaProudDad.Walker wrote that the school is acting on the video and urged parents and students with questions, or who are contacted by others, to direct them to him."Should you come across any of this online through any avenues, please do not engage with it," Walker wrote Wednesday..Rob Anderson, Premier Danielle Smith's Chief of Staff, has heavily critizced the teacher's comments."As a parent of 5 public educated kids, I’d like to know how this partisan leftist nut job is allowed to infect the minds of our children during school hours with his non-sensical low-IQ stream of consciousness that would fail a Grade 3 social studies class," wrote Anderson in an X post. "Any ideas Elk Island Catholic District? St. Andre Bessette Catholic School? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?"The Western Standard has reached out and requested comments from St. André Bassenette and Elk Island Catholic District.