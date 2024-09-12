WATCH: Alberta UCP MLA blasts Trudeau for Senate appointments

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Chantelle de Jonge (Chestermere-Strathmore) said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “recently appointed two extremely left-wing partisans to represent Alberta in the Canadian Senate — completely ignoring the elected will of Albertans.” In 2021, hundreds of thousands of Albertans elected Conservative Senator-Elect Pam Davidson (Alberta) and Senator-Elect Erika Barootes (Alberta) to represent them in the Senate. “But in very typical Trudeau fashion, he’s decided to ignore the result of that election and rather impose his own will on Albertans by picking these left-wing senators to be his stooges in Canada’s so-called chamber of sober second thought,” said de Jonge in a Wednesday video. .De Jonge said the appointment of Independent Senators Group Sen. Kristopher Wells (Alberta) is disturbing. This is because Wells has spent years bashing conservatives in the media. Wells posted a meme comparing Christians to Nazi murderers. Last year, he referred to the parental rights movement as an organized hate movement. The MLA went on to say what was worse was in 2017, Wells was involved in managing an Alberta government-funded website that shared content so pornographic and sexually explicit the links had to be taken down after public outrage. Parents for Choice in Education filed a police complaint because of the explicit material on the website. After all of this information came to light, de Jonge accused him of doing what he always does. She said he “gaslit and attacked concerned Albertans for expressing their legitimate concerns.” “I could go on and on about the antics of Kris Wells, but one thing is very clear — this is not someone who should be representing Albertans,” she said. “Not today, not ever.” The Alberta government denounced Trudeau’s appointment of two Liberal donors as Alberta senators on August 31. READ MORE: Smith slams Trudeau’s weekend appointment of two Liberal donors to the SenateThese appointments marked the 35th anniversary of Alberta holding Canada’s first Senate election. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the Canadian government disregarded the province’s interests.Former Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP partner Daryl Fridhandler had been named to the Senate. Fridhandler is a Liberal organizer, with donations totalling $119,959 to federal and provincial campaigns..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.