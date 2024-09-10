WATCH: Blanchet says Smith should form federal Alberta independence party

Bloc Quebecois (BQ) leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said he found it funny when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shared a social media post about not wanting the Liberals to work with his party. Instead of being unsatisfied with the job done the Conservatives in Alberta sent to Parliament compared to what the BQ does for Quebec, Blanchet said all regions in Canada should form a party similar to his. “Northern Canada, Pacific Canada, Western Canada, Maritimes, even Ontario could do the same,” said Blanchet at a Tuesday press conference. “Have their own voice that would convey their own and only their own interests in whatever that would become the federal Parliament.” .If Smith is interested in learning more about the way the BQ did it, Blanchet said he “would be very glad to do it, or I could ask Gilles Duceppe to do it because he knows a lot about that also and he’s done that tour of Canada before.” “So presently I just find it funny,” he said. The BQ said on Sunday it was open to working with the Liberals for support during confidence votes amid the supply and confidence agreement with the NDP ending. In response, the BQ has drawn up a list of demands. BQ House Leader Alain Therrien said it was happy to regain its balance of power.Smith made clear on Monday she does not want the Liberals to collaborate with the BQ to maintain power. READ MORE: Smith calls for election if Liberals work with Bloc QuebecoisWhile the Liberals might work with the BQ, Smith said it “does not have a mandate to bargain with Quebec separatists at the expense of Alberta, the West, and the rest of the country.”“If the Liberals go down this path, we need an election to be called immediately,” she said. .Smith could not be reached for comment in time for publication..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.