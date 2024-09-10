Alberta

WATCH: Blanchet says Smith should form federal Alberta independence party

Yves-Francois Blanchet said all areas of Canada should form Bloc Quebecois-style parties and look out for themselves.
Yves-Francois Blanchet said all areas of Canada should form Bloc Quebecois-style parties and look out for themselves. Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Power
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Bloc Quebecois
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Yves-Francois Blanchet
Confidence Votes
Independence Parties
Gilles Duceppe
Funniness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news