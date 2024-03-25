WATCH: Calgary pop stars call out Alberta government for gender identity policies

Calgary pop musicians Tegan and Sara received the Humanitarian Award at the 2024 Juno Awards and took the time to say they will always confront threats against sexual minorities. “Threats like the Alberta government’s attempt to prevent trans youth from accessing vital care,” said Sara in a Sunday speech at the Junos. “These attacks are harmful because they are directed at the kids who need our support the most.”.While receiving the Humanitarian Award was an honour, Tegan said she was grateful to all of their fans. “Whether you knew it or not, each of you has played a central role in helping fund the work that we do with Tegan and Sara Foundation (TASF),” said Tegan. “To all of the incredible (sexual minority) organizations we’ve been able to support across this country, thank you for existing and standing up for our community.” To all of the sexual minorities who came before them, she said they share the Humanitarian Award with them. Sara called receiving the Humanitarian Award “meaningful, but also a reflection of the complexities our community faces today.” If the world was not hostile to sexual minorities, she said they would see themselves only as musicians. While Canada has made progress on sexual minority rights, Tegan said the fight for equality and acceptance will extend beyond their lifetimes. However, she said this journey “has deeply enriched our lives and careers.” They joked about how they loved being lesbians. Additionally, Tegan said they loved everyone. “So thank you so much for this recognition,” she said. Canadian actor Elliot Page said it was an honour to present the Humanitarian Award to Tegan and Sara. “Icons of Canadian music and devoted tenacious changemakers for a community we should all be fighting for,” said Page. “We are at a time in history when the rights of (sexual minority) people are being revoked, restricted and eliminated throughout the world, which the effects are devastating.” With the TASF, Page said it provides safety and community to sexual minorities and creates progress towards queer joy. The TASF does this by funding healthcare access, educational programs and summer camps for sexual minority youth. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”