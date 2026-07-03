WATCH: Calgary Stampede Parade kicks off 2026 season

CALGARY — The 2026 Calgary Stampede Parade officially got underway Friday as more than 120 parade entries rolled through downtown Calgary, opening this year's edition of the "Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.".More than 120 entries, including 35 floats, over 700 horses, nine marching bands, more than 30 horse entries and eight mounted colour parties, made their way along the five-kilometre route through the city's core.This year's parade was led by Canadian Olympic champions Courtney Sarault and Mikaël Kingsbury, who served as Parade Marshals following Canada's strong showing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Calgary actor Andrew Phung returned home to serve as Celebrity Judge.Long before the midway opened or the rodeo began, hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the streets for one of North America's largest parades, reaffirming the Calgary Stampede's place as one of Alberta's defining annual traditions..Premier Danielle Smith, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, cabinet ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Members of Parliament and municipal leaders from across Alberta attended the parade festivities, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also spotted on horse. Floats from Alberta energy producers, agricultural organizations, municipalities, Indigenous communities, emergency services, charities and locally based businesses were also featured.The parade began at 9 a.m. following an hour of prelude entertainment and travelled approximately five kilometres through downtown Calgary before concluding near Stampede Park. Visitors were then invited to take advantage of the annual Parade to Park program, which provides free admission to the grounds immediately following the parade.Since first taking to Calgary's streets in 1912, the Stampede Parade has become one of North America's largest parades and remains one of Alberta's most recognizable annual traditions. Each July, it draws hundreds of thousands of spectators while showcasing the province's ranching heritage, volunteer organizations, local businesses and civic pride at the opening of the Calgary Stampede.