WATCH: Calgary teens set off fireworks inside Subway location

A video shows Calgary teenagers igniting fireworks inside a Subway store location, leading to sparks going off inside of it. “F*ck,” said one of the teenagers in the video..The teenager who put the fireworks inside the Subway ran away. The fireworks shot out small red, green and white sparks at first, with two teenagers moving closer to take photos of it. “Holy f*ck,” said another teenager. The red, green, and white sparks became larger, encompassing the dining area. A few of them snuck underneath the door and made it outside. As the sparks continued to go off, the dining area became filled with white smoke. Some more white sparks went off. “That’s it,” said a teenager. This comes after the Toronto Police Service (TPS) arrested a girl in connection with a mischief investigation involving a firework in May. READ MORE: Toronto police arrest 14-year-old girl for shooting off firework on busTPS alleged the suspect was travelling northbound on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area the day before at 4 p.m, It said the suspect allegedly set off a firework while inside the bus, which was at full capacity. No injuries were reported to TPS. The Calgary Police Service could not be reached for comment in time for publication.