WATCH: Calgary trans activist demands Independent MLA say trans women are women

Calgary transgender activist Victoria Bucholtz made a spectacle at a public meeting she was in with Alberta Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) after she refused to recognize transgender women as women.Johnson, who attended the meeting to mend ties with the sexual minority community after she was barred from the Alberta United Conservative Party caucus for comparing transgender children in schools to feces, was accused of paying lip service to the issue after Bucholtz said she needed to know where she stands on various issues, particularly transgender rights. “Will you state on the record right now trans women are women?” said Bucholtz at a Monday meeting..‘Victoria Bucholtz’ is the transgender activist’s name, but her drag stage name is Karla Marx. This interaction saw her go as Bucholtz although she Tweeted about the encounter afterward under her stage name. Bucholtz started off the meeting pleasantly enough by thanking Johnson for taking the time to meet with various sexual minorities. In response, Johnson said she agreed. “Delighted to meet with you all,” she said. But rather than say transgender women are women, Johnson said she had never been asked that before. “Will you say that on the record right now?” said Bucholtz. Johnson politely declined. “No, I want to have some time to think on that,” she said. But Bucholtz accused the former UCP member of duplicity in calling the meeting and then refusing to acknowledge their issues.“Use that meeting to say she is listening to the queer community,” she said. “She refused to say on the record that trans women are women.”.While Johnson might say she has learned from her mistake, Bucholtz said she has not done the work needed to regain her standing in the UCP party. Johnson acknowledged in 2023 Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would be barring her from sitting in the United Conservative Party caucus if she was elected because she equated schools producing transgender children to mixing feces into cookies. READ MORE: Dropped Alberta UCP candidate says she wants to earn back party’s trust“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta, and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said. “My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”Smith said on September 10 her gender identity policies will provide Johnson with a platform for her to explain her beliefs and rebuild bridges with sexual minorities. READ MORE: Smith says gender identity policies could provide Independent MLA with redemptionThe Alberta government will be bringing forward three gender identity bills — one about banning gender transitions in minors, another about informing parents about what happens with their children in schools, and a third about protecting women in sports. “And I think Ms. Johnson will have the opportunity to participate in all that discussion and I hope be able to provide some clarity on where she stands on these issues and be able to provide some comfort that she’s going to govern for all of her constituents,” said Smith. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.