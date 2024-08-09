Alberta

WATCH: Canadian civil liberties group director denounces politicians for bubble zones

Christine Van Geyn explained the rapid expansion of bubble zones in Canada, which accelerated beginning in 2020.
Christine Van Geyn explained the rapid expansion of bubble zones in Canada, which accelerated beginning in 2020. Courtesy Canadian Constitution Foundation/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Calgary City Council
Ableg
Marco Mendicino
Canadian Constitution Foundation
Christine Van Geyn
Alberta Government
Yyccc
Protests
Bubble Zones
Safe And Inclusive Access Bylaw
criminal activity
Bubbles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news