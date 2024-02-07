WATCH: Charge dropped against Calgary pastor for praying inside city hall

Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer confirmed his trespassing ticket for doing a silent prayer session inside the Calgary Municipal Building has been dropped. “(Layer) Alan (Honner) had a spectacular performance in the court there, so we’re happy to see that we can still pray in city hall as a constitutional right and now we’re going to stand on our Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Reimer in a Tuesday video. “So it’s a victory today.”.Since Reimer’s trespassing ticket was dropped, he said he went to the Calgary Municipal Building just as he did last year to hold a silent prayer session. He and two of his supporters kneeled by the Good Earth Coffeehouse inside the Calgary Municipal Building and proceeded to pray. When security guards tried to intervene with the prayer, his supporters stopped them because it was legal. “It’s a court ruling,” said a supporter. The Democracy Fund (TDF) said in December it was coming to the defence of Reimer after he was charged with trespassing for holding a religious event without a permit. READ MORE: TDF to defend Pastor Reimer against being ticketed for praying at Calgary city hallTDF appeared in the Alberta Court of Justice to file a notice of application and constitutional issue in his case. In March, Reimer was doing a silent prayer with four other people with their backs to a wall in the Calgary Municipal Building when he was approached by four police officers and two security guards, issuing him a trespassing notice.