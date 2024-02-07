Alberta

WATCH: Charge dropped against Calgary pastor for praying inside city hall

Derek Reimer said his trespassing charge was dropped.
Derek Reimer said his trespassing charge was dropped. Courtesy Derek Reimer/TikTok
Alan Honner
Canadian Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
Calgary Municipal Building
Prayer
The Democracy Fund
Derek Reimer
Security Guards
Trespassing
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Religious Event

