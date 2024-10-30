WATCH: Christina Gray says Alberta UCP has made province less safe

Alberta Official Opposition Leader Christina Gray said it has been five years since the United Conservative Party formed government, and the province has never felt less safe. In fact, Gray said Albertans feel and see in the statistics crime has worsened under the Alberta government’s watch. “Albertans are worried about addiction and mental health issues, gang activity, the illegal drug trade, and a court system that is falling behind,” said Gray in a Wednesday speech during Question Period in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “So to the premier, with Albertans so worried about safety, why is this government distracted by pet projects and the premier’s own party leadership.”.Unlike Alberta NDP MLAs who have wanted and advocated for the police to be defunded, Premier Danielle Smith said the UCP supports police officers. “And that is why we have 50 new officers hired in Calgary, 50 new officers hired in Edmonton,” said Smith. “We have embedded Sheriffs at the request of cities when they need the extra backup.”Smith pointed out the Alberta government built out additional teams under the Alberta Sheriffs. The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods team has shut down drug houses across Alberta. The Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team has executed 3,000 warrants and caught 350 criminals. That is the record of the Alberta government. In response, Gray asked who defunded the police. “That government did in their first budget,” she said. “Let’s remember that this premier prioritizes investigating chemtrails and banning vote tabulators rather than improving public safety.” She said Albertans want to see improved services for struggling people and safer communities to ensure police are able to tackle crime. Instead of dictating to communities how to police themselves, she questioned if Smith will listen to Albertans and focus on improving public safety. Smith said people now know why no NDP MLAs want to give up their seat for leader Naheed Nenshi, as he voted to defund the police in Calgary. “I can tell you what we have funded,” she said. “Fifty-five million for ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams).” To improve policing, she confirmed it has funded support for different communities on how they can get better value for it. In fact, a story came out about Grande Prairie developing its own police force. By bringing in a municipal police force, Grande Prairie will be able to save $8 million, hire 110 officers, and expand if it needs more. She said the Alberta government has empowered communities to choose the best kind of policing for them. However, Gray said the Alberta government cut police budgets. “It’s interesting because the former police chief of Lethbridge had a lot to say about UCP policing," she said. Former Lethbridge Police Service chief John Middleton-Hope said in November what the Alberta government has done has led to a significant misplacement of lawlessness to mid-sized cities like his. Middleton-Hope has become the UCP candidate for the Lethbridge-West byelection, which Smith has not called. Since Albertans have made clear what the Alberta government is doing is not working, she called on Smith to listen to them. Smith said NDP MLAs have a few more weeks to decide for one of them to step aside to make room for Nenshi. “We’re on 130 days that they haven’t wanted him in this legislature,” she said. At the moment, she said she looks forward to having Middleton-Hope join the Alberta government to give it his expertise on policing. She applauded Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis for restoring confidence in policing. The Alberta government said in February people deserve to feel safe when they are in their homes, studying at their schools, and commuting to work..ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: More than $150 million to be spent on community safety.“Albertans have a right to feel safe working and living in their communities, and this budget makes sure we can put the right resources in place to ensure public safety across this province,” said Ellis. “Additional investments to improve public safety — including supports for police and investments to strengthen Alberta’s response during a disaster — will help meet urgent needs while we lay the groundwork to deliver other public safety priorities over the next three years.”