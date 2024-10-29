WATCH: Christina Gray, Smith spar about food banks during Question Period

Alberta Official Opposition Leader Christina Gray said while Premier Danielle Smith is focused on placating her base ahead of her leadership review, Albertans are finding it hard to put food on the table. A report conducted by the Calgary Food Bank found usage has gone up by 90% since 2019. “Six percent in the last year alone,” said Gray in a Tuesday speech during Question Period in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “The CEO said this is a bigger increase than the rest of the country has seen.”.Gray asked why food bank usage has skyrocketed under the Alberta government more than anywhere else in Canada. Smith responded by saying the Alberta government has prioritized supporting food banks. “We came through with a $10 million support last year,” said Smith. “Five million administered through Family and Community Social Supports as well as $5 million that was matching grants.” While the Alberta government has spent money on food banks, she said it continues with that program this year “because we do recognize an essential need that we have in our communities.” As it goes through the budget process, she said it will be looking at statistics to see if it needs to extend this plan. The Alberta government said in November it will be allocating $10 million to food banks to address food security. .Alberta government spends $10 million on food banks .“Specifically, $3.7 million is going to food banks as well as our partners in SCSS who are helping us with grants support immediately,” said Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon. “Some of it has already left.”