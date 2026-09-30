Alberta

WATCH: City of Calgary admits Let Alberta Decide referendum signs were 'removed by mistake'

Let Alberta Decide is raising questions about the City of Calgary’s handling of referendum campaign signs after footage appeared to show a City worker removing one of the organization’s signs.
Let Alberta Decide is raising questions about the City of Calgary’s handling of referendum campaign signs after footage appeared to show a City worker removing one of the organization’s signs.X/ChatGPT
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City Of Calgary
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