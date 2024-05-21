WATCH: Communists celebrate founding of new party in Montreal

A group of communists came together in Montreal to hold the Founding Congress for the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP). One of the communists said he flew from Edmonton to Montreal. “We took the week off because we absolutely needed to be here,” said the communist in a Monday video. .Communist Tatiana said she was excited to be attending the Founding Congress for the RCP. “This is literally being a part of history,” said Tatiana. “We’re going to be part of the party, part of the founding of the party that’s going to change the world, that’s going to liberate us all from the system that oppresses us.” While Tatiana could be doing other activities, she said she “can’t think of anything cooler that I want to do in my life than be a revolutionary and making the world better.” Another communist alleged the working class in Canada “is sick and tired of constant oppression.” “The working class has not had a genuine workers party for likely over 100 years,” said the communist. “The NDP has been nothing but a reformist milieu.” He called for Canada to support a radical communist party that can lead the working class to power. A fourth communist celebrated all of the people who attended the launch. “It really fuels my drive to keep organizing and keep building, and we’re going to f*cking win,” said the communist. An RCP organizer predicted 400 communists came from across Canada to launch the party. “So if you’re a communist watching this at home, what are you waiting for?” said the organizer. “Join us, get organized, and help us overthrow this f*cked up system.”