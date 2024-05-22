WATCH: Conservative MP compares Speaker Fergus’s misconduct to baseball

Conservative MP Branden Leslie (Portage-Lisgar, MB) said he wants Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus to resign, arguing it resembles baseball. Leslie brought up Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka being honoured in the House of Commons in 2023. “We were an embarrassment on the world stage, and the Liberals decided to throw that speaker — then Anthony Rota — under the bus and instead handpick their own extremely partisan Liberal Greg Fergus as the speaker of the House of Commons,” said Leslie in a Tuesday video..One month later, Fergus sent a video in his robes in his office to the Ontario Liberal leadership race vote. He went off to Washington to have a meeting with the Young Liberals. Leslie said Fergus is at his third strike. He is being honoured as a special guest at a Liberal fundraiser in Gatineau, QC. The ad has partisan language in it. Leslie pointed out anyone who understands Parliament should know the speaker is supposed to be independent and non-partisan. At this point, he said it “feels like he’s almost trying to prove just how partisan he can be.” He added Fergus should know better. “He said he wouldn’t make these mistakes again, yet here we are,” he said. “Three strikes, you’re out, Fergus.” Conservative MP Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, AB) said on Tuesday Fergus lacks the neutrality required for his role. READ MORE: UPDATED: Conservative MP demands Speaker Fergus resign or face non-confidence voteThe Liberals have advertised an event called A Summer Evening with the Honourable Greg Fergus scheduled for June 4 across the river from Parliament Hill. “The promotional material uses inflammatory partisan attacks about the Leader of the Official Opposition and the Conservative Party,” said Warkentin.