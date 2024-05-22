Alberta

WATCH: Conservative MP compares Speaker Fergus’s misconduct to baseball

Branden Leslie said Greg Fergus got three strikes and should be out.
Branden Leslie said Greg Fergus got three strikes and should be out. Courtesy Branden Leslie/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Resignation
Branden Leslie
Baseball
Partisanship
Greg Fergus
Chris Warkentin
Strikes
Yaroslav Hunka
Neutrality

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news