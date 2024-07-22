UPDATED: Conservative MP Genuis says feds tried to censor citizenship ceremony speech

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB) said he was asked for the first time to submit his remarks to a Canadian citizenship ceremony for review by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). In response, Genuis said he “was disappointed by that, because I don’t think citizenship ceremony censorship is something of elected officials that should happen by the executive branch.” “I did submit a version in advance, but I’m going to speak from the heart today,” said Genuis at the event. “This is a momentous day for you, and I want you to hear directly my own thoughts and reflections on this day.” .He said people should look outside at the kind of country they have. He called Canada “a beautiful and yet harsh land glorious to behold, but clearly difficult to endure.” Rather than be settled through a censorious state, he said Canada was built by fearless pioneers who were seeking opportunity and freedom. This freedom included freedom of expression and the ability to advance ideas. He said there were many diverse faces in the crowd at the citizenship ceremony. However, he noted they are defined by the common ties binding them together, which includes their shared citizenship. By obtaining their citizenship, he said new citizens will take on the heritage of Canada’s past and embrace a commitment to the common good in the present and future. The Fathers of Confederation spoke about civic nationalism, which is a shared commitment to practices, symbols, and virtues embedded within it. While Canada’s freedom is affirmed by constitutional documents, he pointed out it comes from God and people’s pioneering spirit. He added new citizens should claim their freedom and use it for the common good. Genuis concluded by saying people use their freedom or they lose it. He said this is now their home, country, and responsibility. “So welcome to this Canadian family and God keep our land glorious and free,” he said. IRCC responded by saying citizenship ceremonies are not about a cabinet minister, MP, or senator and are about new citizens taking their oaths and joining the Canadian family. “In that spirit, to ensure ceremonies are kept at who they are intended for, IRCC Officials request from all members of Parliament (no matter the political affiliation) that they share their remarks,” said IRCC. “Our goal is never to censor anyone, but to ensure that the remarks are fair, non-partisan, and uphold the principles and spirit of citizenship ceremonies.” These same principles apply to any ministerial speech, including Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller’s remarks, which are always reviewed before delivery. It said it would be unfortunate to use a day meant to be for new Canadians a turned into a partisan event.Victoria resident AJ Winter spoke out in 2023 after a supervisor at his virtual oath of citizenship ceremony directed him to take down his “F [Justin] Trudeau” flag. READ MORE: Victoria man ordered to take down ‘F Trudeau’ flag during citizenship ceremony“Because of her own sort of views and rules, I almost lost out on becoming a Canadian citizen,” said Winter. Winter said he moved to Canada from Australia eight years ago because he was worried about the state of the country. While he left before Australia enacted strict COVID-19 restrictions, he said he had this instinct to get out.