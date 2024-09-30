WATCH: Conservatives unveil new national ad campaign

The Conservatives confirmed it will be rolling out new ads in English and French for a cross-country television and digital ad campaign. In a new 60-second TV ad called Mountain, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre illustrates the impossible climb many Canadians are facing right now. “It was once the case in Canada that with hard work and determination, you could climb any mountain, but with debt, taxes, and crime up, jobs down, and woke obsessions dishonouring our history, destroying our education, degrading our military and dividing our people, it feels like we’re all a long way from home,” said the Conservatives in a Sunday statement. “But common sense will lead us home.” Poilievre starts off Mountain by saying it feels like home near the mountains where he grew up. “I was adopted by schoolteachers that taught me in Canada, if you worked at, you could climb any mountain,” said Poilievre. “People don’t feel that way now.”.However, he said common sense will lead people home. He pledged to cap spending, axe taxes, reward work, build homes, uphold family, stop crime, secure borders, rearm the military, restore freedom, and unite people. After nine years of the NDP-Liberals, the Conservatives said taxes, costs, crime, and time are up. It said another ad titled What and Why highlights Poilievre’s plan to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime to ensure hard work will earn powerful paycheques to allow them to buy affordable food and homes. Poilievre said in What and Why it feels like people are a long way from home in Canada. “With costs so high, streets so dangerous, people so poor after nine years of [Justin] Trudeau and the NDP-Liberals,” he said. “But common sense can take us home.”.Under his plan, he said hard work will earn powerful paycheques, buy affordable food, and houses in safe neighbourhoods. He called for people to bring it home. The Conservatives concluded by saying it will bring people together through similarities. “Common sense Conservatives will unite our people with: common values, common sense, common hope for our common home — Canada,” said the Conservatives. This ordeal comes after Poilievre said in July at the Conservative Stampede Barbecue Canada has become unrecognizable under the Liberals and NDP. .Poilievre says Conservatives will deliver change in the next election .He accused the Liberals and NDP of imposing a strange woke ideology on Canada that seeks to take people’s money, punish their work, tax their food, and undermine their entrepreneurs. “But the good news is life was not like this before Justin Trudeau and won’t be like this when he’s gone,” he said. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.