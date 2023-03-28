Instead of snakes on a plane, it appears to be sex on a train.
On March 13, users on the Edmonton LRT had to endure an apparent steamy act under a blanket.
"I spotted this happening on the train downtown," the witness said.
In the video, a completely naked woman stands before wrapping herself in a blanket and making a makeshift tent over her partner.
The man from the video claims the naked woman in the video was getting him to put concealer on her legs to cover up blemishes.
"Rub it all over," the woman in the video said.
However, there is a lot of movement under the blanket and at one point the woman puts her hand on the train window like in a scene from Titanic to gain leverage.
Also during the steamy moment, the blanket comes off and the woman stands fully nude in front of passengers as she smiles and retreats back under the blanket.
"Peace officers caught them at Churchill Station and pulled them off the train," the witness said.
"I hate seeing the state of our city and being uncomfortable taking Edmonton transit."
There were also children riding the train when the indecent act was filmed.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with the City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi recently to discuss the social disorder which is plaguing downtown.
Smith was joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon; and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken for her meeting with Sohi.
Addiction, homelessness and public safety issues affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents outcried on social media for leaders to address these issues.
In the meeting with the mayor, Smith discussed downtown revitalization, homeless shelter capacity, creating safer communities, as well as ensuring community supports are offered with a focus on and partnership with indigenous communities and recovery-oriented systems of care (ROSC).
Smith brought forward the need to collaborate on large capital projects and raised concerns about high property taxes and their negative effects on small businesses and jobs, particularly downtown.
Sohi asked for a commitment to collaborate with the province in addressing the social issues of downtown and Smith agreed that the province will continue to be an active and willing partner in solving these issues, including through the work of the Edmonton Task Force.
The Western Standard reached out to the Edmonton Police Service and the ETS for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
Let's be honest, Sohi has no intention of doing anything to address issues on the LRT and downtown. His wash up will claim that the province isn't providing enough resources to address the issues and that it is not his fault.
Filth. They want to take your cars away so you can ride to work with these freaks.
Muh, rub it all over eh.
I guess this is all colonialism’s fault.
At least Edmonton is vibrant now.
Thank goodness they still have pride parades at the hockey games.
