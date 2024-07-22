WATCH: Coutts Trio case adjourned over member not creating pre-sentencing report

The sentencing hearing for the mischief charges the Coutts Trio were found guilty of has been adjourned until August. This is because Coutts Trio member Marco Van Huigenbos opted not to meet with a probation officer to create a pre-sentencing report (PSR). “I spoke with Marco Van Huigenbos afterwards, and he explained to me why,” said Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik in a Monday video. “He has already spoken with (The other Coutts 3) [Alex] Van Herk and [George] Janzen and gotten a sense of the questions that were asked of these two men by the probation officer in order to create this PSR.”.The questions included asking Van Herk and Janzen about their political views, philosophies, and religious beliefs. In response, Van Huigenbos said he felt uncomfortable sharing this information. By abstaining from meeting with the probation officer, he said it could lead to coercion to get him to. The final date for the sentencing hearing will be in late September. Kraychik concluded by saying conviction for these crimes can include community service and fines. “It can even include jail time,” said Kraychik. A jury in a Lethbridge courtroom found the Coutts Trio guilty of mischief in April. READ MORE: Coutts 3 found guilty of mischiefIn 2022, Van Huigenbos, Van Herk, and Janzen were charged with mischief over $5,000 by the RCMP, who suggested they were key participants of the Coutts Border Blockade."A feeling of thankfulness and peace that comes from above,” said Van Huigenbos.