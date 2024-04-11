Alberta

WATCH: CUPE Alberta applauds Hoffman for wanting public sector raises

Alberta NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman pledged support for wage increases for public sector workers.
Alberta NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman pledged support for wage increases for public sector workers. Courtesy CUPE Alberta/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Sarah Hoffman
Public Servants
Wages
Pay Raises
Cupe Alberta
Waits
Public Sector Employees
Waging Ahead
Education Support Staff
Retention

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news