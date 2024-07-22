WATCH: DeSantis says Smith’s whiskies over Stanley Cup bet have arrived

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has received the two bottles of whiskey Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sent him after she lost their bet about the Stanley Cup Final. DeSantis and Smith had made a bet about the Florida Panthers or Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup. “We were sitting pretty 3-0 and then Edmonton came back and won three, so it all rided on Game Seven and the Panthers were able to pull it out,” said DeSantis in a Monday video. “So it was a great victory for the State of Florida.” .Florida has won three of the last five Stanley Cups. While it is the most tropical state in the United States, he said it has “now become a really strong hockey state.” DeSantis pointed out the whiskies looked great. In the weeks and months ahead, he said they would be served at functions at the Florida Governor’s Mansion. “So I want to thank Danielle and cheers to conservative leadership in both Alberta and the State of Florida,” he said. Smith had congratulated the Panthers for winning the Stanley Cup and DeSantis for coming out on top in the bet. “I hope you take some quality time to enjoy these exceptional, award-winning whiskies from Alberta,” said Smith. “One is our ‘Unity Whisky’ from Highwood Distillers in High River and the other is a special bottle of ‘Stampede’ by Eau Claire Distillery in Turner Valley.”.She said she would love to try his key lime pie some time. Smith made the bet with DeSantis about who will win the Stanley Cup on June 8. READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: Smith makes a bet, breast flasher goes dark, and a music videoShe predicted the Oilers would beat the Panthers and said he would have to send Florida rum to Alberta for it to celebrate with. “If by some miracle the Panthers win the series, then I will send some fine Alberta-made whiskey down to Florida,” she said.