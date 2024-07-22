Alberta

WATCH: DeSantis says Smith’s whiskies over Stanley Cup bet have arrived

Ron DeSantis thanked Danielle Smith for sending him Canadian whiskey to honour the Florida Panthers.
Ron DeSantis thanked Danielle Smith for sending him Canadian whiskey to honour the Florida Panthers. Courtesy Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Florida
Ron Desantis
Stanley Cup
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Winner
Bet
whiskey
Rum

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news