Alberta

WATCH: Dramatic video shows woman fending off attacking grizzly in Kananaskis

A screenshot from a video of a grizzly bear attempting to attack a woman and her dog.
A screenshot from a video of a grizzly bear attempting to attack a woman and her dog. Instagram: Elysia Boyd
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Kananaskis Country
Alberta Grizzly Bears
Alberta bears
Grizzly bear attack
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news