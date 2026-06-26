WATCH: Dramatic video shows woman fending off attacking grizzly in Kananaskis

EDMONTON — A woman is going viral on social media after filming herself fending off a grizzly bear that was trying to attack her dog while hiking in the mountains. Reportedly filmed in Alberta's Kananaskis Country, the video depicts the woman and her black dog walking at what appears to be the trailhead as a grizzly bear approaches from many yards away. The bear grows increasingly aggressive throughout the video, jogging towards the woman and her dog to close the gap, and making numerous attempts to attack the dog that were snuffed out by the filmer. The forward-facing video does not show the woman's physical actions; it depicts her fighting off the grizzly by demonstratively shouting "Stop," "Hey," and "No," throughout the video, as well as hissing at the bear, before she eventually ran away after scaring the bear enough to give her time to escape. "Let this be a reminder to always carry bear spray while hiking in bear country," reads an Instagram caption from Elysia Boyd, who posted the initial video of her friend. "An encounter can happen at any time." .Alberta grizzlies have made headlines recently after a family of them ripped a tent out of the ground in Kananaskis Country, leading to a bear warning being issued in the area and prompting the Government of Alberta to ban soft-sided camping shelters at the Lower Lake and Boulton campgrounds until after July 6. The Government of Alberta offers guidance for individuals on bear encounters in various circumstances, especially as more Albertans head to the mountains in the summer.