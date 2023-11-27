WATCH: Dreeshen mocks Kenney for opposing Alberta Sovereignty Act

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said former premier Jason Kenney was wrong for opposing the Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA). “And I wonder what he’s doing now,” said Dreeshen in a Monday interview on Edmonton's 630 CHED..Dreeshen started off by saying it is “a weird time in Canadian politics, where we have a federal government so interested in coming into provincial jurisdiction.” With the ASA, he said he hopes it will be the end of that. While he supports the ASA, 630 CHED host Stacey Brotzel reminded him Kenney called the ASA illegal, cockamanie, and would turn Alberta into a banana republic. “I guess that’s politics, right?” said Brotzel. Kenney said in 2022 the ASA would make Alberta a laughing stock in the rest of Canada.READ MORE: Kenney attacks Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act“The proposal is for Alberta basically to ignore and violate the Constitution in a way that is unprecedented in Canadian history,” he said. “To not enforce the laws of the land, including federal laws, which include the Criminal Code, is nuts.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Saturday her government will invoke ASA against the Canadian government’s Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) on Monday.