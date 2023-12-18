WATCH: Driver speeds wrong way on QE2 near Leduc

A driver was caught on video heading northbound in the southbound lane on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Leduc, AB. “Why is this guy on the wrong side?” said a passenger in a following vehicle in a Sunday video..The driver was in the southbound lane and cars diverted away from him as he approached. He did not slow down as vehicles came up to him. The driver who was recording the video asked his vehicle to call 9-1-1. As the driver going the wrong way went up a hill, more vehicles swerved into the opposite lanes. “Oh my god,” said the driver. “He’s going to kill somebody.” The driver going the wrong way made it up the hill and continued on, with passing vehicles stayingaway from him. Once the following driver was connected to 9-1-1, he said there is a person driving on the wrong side of the QE2. He alleged he “is going to kill someone, because he is not slowing down.” The 9-1-1- dispatcher asked him to stay on the line. “I’m going to connect you to police,” said the dispatcher. The phone call rolled into the Alberta RCMP’s dispatch section. When the next RCMP dispatcher became available, the dispatch voiceover said he or she would answer the call. After going the wrong way for a while, the driver diverted onto the median separating the northbound and southbound areas. He made it into the northbound lanes and continued to drive in that direction. “I’m shaken,” said the following driver. Alberta RCMP media relations Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said on Leduc RCMP received reports of a dangerous driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes about 2 p.m. Sunday.. “The vehicle was identified as a white pickup,” said Savinkoff. Savinkoff said the driver got away from the RCMP. However, he said it had a partial plate number and is looking to take enforcement action against him.