Alberta

WATCH: Driver speeds wrong way on QE2 near Leduc

A driver was spotted going the wrong way on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway on Sunday.
A driver was spotted going the wrong way on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway on Sunday. Courtesy YEGWave/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Rcmp
Vehicles
Impaired Driving
Troy Savinkoff
Driver
Stolen Truck
Hill
Wrong Lane
Queen Elizabeth II Highway
Grass

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news