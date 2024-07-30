WATCH: Drug addicts congregate inside, stumble around Edmonton bus station

A handful of drug addicts occupied the Clareview Bus Station and loitered after they had used drugs. One of the addicts hunched over and looked down at the ground, according to the video. The addict shifted her legs, swaying around a little..Another drug addict hunched over and leaned onto his left leg, looking like he was preparing to tweak up. He jolted upward after hanging over his leg for a few seconds. Four other drug addicts congregated around inside the Clareview Bus Station, with some personal items scattered near them. One of them leaned over passed out on a bench, another sat on the ground by it, and two others were slouched over on another bench. Canadian entrepreneur Albert C. Ortiz said he was stunned about the state of Canada. “When is it going to be enough?” said Ortiz..Crypto for Canadians said these people were acting like they were almost dead. “Didn’t know zombies exist,” said Crypto for Canadians. .This ordeal comes after the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in 2023 residents should exercise extreme caution when riding the LRT. READ MORE: Edmonton police advise using 'extreme caution' when riding LRTSince the previous winter, social disorder on Edmonton’s streets and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for residents.“You have to be extremely cautious on our transit system and on our streets downtown right now, because there are many people who are in difficult situations themselves, who are very angry for a variety of reasons,” said EPS Det. Jared Buehler.