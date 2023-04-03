The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the use of force video circulating the internet was reported and documented per EPS protocol.
The officers in the video were actually aware they were being filmed. But local harm reduction group said the force used by EPS on Whyte Avenue on Sunday was "appalling."
On March 26, around 2 p.m., two EPS officers responded to the area of 83 Ave. and 104 St. for a request to assist Edmonton Fire Rescue and EMS with an erratic person they were assessing.
"It was reported that the subject of the call was acting aggressively towards first responders and other people on scene," Cheryl Voordenhout from EPS Media Relations told the Western Standard.
"When police arrived, they were initially able to gain compliance and arrest the subject using verbal direction accompanied by the display of a CEW (commonly known as a taser), but were later required to use additional force after the subject kicked one of the arresting officers."
Police say the subject sustained a cut on the chin and was treated on scene and transported to the hospital by EMS.
In the video the man being arrested tries to break the officers knee, and he quickly slams him to the pavement.
"The use of force was reported and documented per EPS protocol. Police were aware they were being filmed, and requested witness statements and video from bystanders and other first responders on scene," Voordenhout said.
"The incident and video in question are being reviewed to determine if any next steps are required. There is no change to the duty status of the officers involved."
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Exactly the right amount of force, IMHO.
Good job officers. Thank god for latex gloves. Another idiot that hasn’t been parented properly to learn how to get along with people and in society.
Let me guess, the "harm reduction groups" are also the ones that support drag hour and the rest of this alphabet nonsense
Stupid is as stupid does.
Well done EPS. Thank you for standing on guard.
Trying to take the a down...what a idiot!
Back the blue baby! I couldn’t imagine having their job and dealing with drugged-out zombies all day.
We’ll done, officer. Exactly the way that you were trained to handle this situation.
BTW shooting this POS in the back of the head would have been acceptable as well, but not according to training. Just saying.
I've watched it several times now... I'm giving it a 10 and rating it 'justifiable'. Bravo EPS.
Kosher takedown. Good work officers.
