Edmonton cop flips man who tried to knee him

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the use of force video circulating the internet was reported and documented per EPS protocol.

The officers in the video were actually aware they were being filmed. But local harm reduction group said the force used by EPS on Whyte Avenue on Sunday was "appalling."

MikeB
MikeB

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Exactly the right amount of force, IMHO.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Good job officers. Thank god for latex gloves. Another idiot that hasn’t been parented properly to learn how to get along with people and in society.

79f150xlt
79f150xlt

Let me guess, the "harm reduction groups" are also the ones that support drag hour and the rest of this alphabet nonsense

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Stupid is as stupid does.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Well done EPS. Thank you for standing on guard.

Raz
Raz

Trying to take the a down...what a idiot!

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Back the blue baby! I couldn’t imagine having their job and dealing with drugged-out zombies all day.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

We’ll done, officer. Exactly the way that you were trained to handle this situation.

BTW shooting this POS in the back of the head would have been acceptable as well, but not according to training. Just saying.

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

I've watched it several times now... I'm giving it a 10 and rating it 'justifiable'. Bravo EPS.

Robadam
Robadam

Kosher takedown. Good work officers.

