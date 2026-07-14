Alberta

WATCH: Edmonton fire leaves one resident dead after vehicle collides with building

A screenshot of crews responsding to a fire in Edmonton after a vehicle colided with a semi-residential building on Monday.
A screenshot of crews responsding to a fire in Edmonton after a vehicle colided with a semi-residential building on Monday. X: RJ
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