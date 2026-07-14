WATCH: Edmonton fire leaves one resident dead after vehicle collides with building

EDMONTON — A blaze in north Edmonton on Monday left one resident dead after a mixed-use residential and commercial building was engulfed in flames following a vehicle collision. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the blaze at the corner of 132 Ave and 82 St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday night after a vehicle struck the gas line of a mixed-use residential and commercial building in the Killarney neighbourhood. According to officials, an 85-year-old male who lived in a residential unit above the building's ground-level businesses jumped from a balcony and soon died on the scene due to injuries.Officials also say two of the buildings, at least 35 residents, remain unaccounted for, and six occupants were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 21 residents are receiving support from the Canadian Red Cross. The vehicle's driver, a 62-year-old male, was treated by EMS and remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating fire," said Mayor Andre Knack. "My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and loved ones of the individual who has tragically lost their life. The impact on the community has been profound with the loss of homes, and businesses.”.Videos posted by YEGWAVE show flames bursting from the centre units, with thick black smoke spewing from windows and doors across the building, while emergency crews at ground level and on ladders above the building attempt to contain the fire. Edmonton Police Service Chief Warren Driechel said the service has instituted a mass-casualty incident investigation protocol, which will be carried out in conjunction with Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services officials.EPS shut down 82 St. between 137 Ave and Yellowhead Trail in both directions Monday, but has since decreased the closure to between 131 Ave. and 133 Ave. Driechel said the closer could remain in force for "days" as an investigation and efforts to ensure public safety are ongoing..Photos taken Tuesday morning show significant damage across the scene, with the building's central units appearing to have partially crumbled after being burnt to the studs. Officials say both the residential and commercial spaces were severely damaged, and the complexity of the situation may prevent investigators and responders from entering the building for several days."At this time, we request patience as our partners at EFRS complete the difficult task of ensuring the location is safe, and we will endeavour to commence our on-scene work as soon as we can," said Driechel.