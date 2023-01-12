Armed men are running around the City of Edmonton robbing pawn stores and shooting employees.
For the second time in a month, the crooks terrorized pawn shop workers with reckless intent to injure them.
Armed men are running around the City of Edmonton robbing pawn stores and shooting employees.
For the second time in a month, the crooks terrorized pawn shop workers with reckless intent to injure them.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is now seeking the public’s assistance once again in identifying four suspects that were involved in the latest armed robbery
On Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m. four suspects wearing masks, gloves and carrying bags, reportedly entered a pawn shop located around 92 Street and 34 Avenue.
Three customers and three employees were present at the time.
One suspect armed with a handgun demanded everyone lie on the ground. As two store clerks tried running to the back employee area of the store, the gunman fired at them.
The employees were not hit and were able to flee. The third employee and three patrons were unable to flee but were not harmed.
The suspects then smashed a glass display case containing jewelry, grabbed as much as they could, then ran out the front doors.
Police believe some of the suspects involved in this latest robbery may also have been responsible for a robbery that took place on Dec. 16, 2022, at Big C Pawn, located near 46 Street and 118 Avenue.
“Due to the violent and reckless behaviour of these suspects, we are advising pawn shops and jewelry stores to be mindful of who they are allowing in their stores,” Det. Michael Walkom with EPS Robbery Section said.
“For the safety of all staff and patrons, it is highly recommended customers are only allowed access after they have shown their faces and provided identification.”
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
We will find out that Lametti released these duck hunters and they are already out on bail. #liberalismisamentaldisease Time to defend ourselves.
But God forbid anyone arm themselves for self-defense, right EPD? Right, RCMP?
This pawn shop needs to keep its doors locked; customers show their photo ID before being allowed access.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.