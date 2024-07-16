WATCH: Edmonton police officers Taser, drag man during arrest

A group of Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers fired a stun gun at a man and threw him to the ground when they arrested him at 109 St. and Jasper Ave. on Friday. The first EPS officer moved in on the man with a stun gun, which prompted him to put his hands in the air, according to the video. A second officer grabbed onto the man, and the first one lowered his stun gun to grip and throw him to the ground..Once the man was hunched over on the ground, the first officer fired his stun gun. The man tried to get up and kick his legs, but the officers pinned him down. A third officer moved in on the man to assist with pinning him down. The second officer threw a few punches at him. The officers were able to handcuff the man. A few more officers arrived to deal with the situation, and the first one pulled the man up and put him back on the bench he had been sitting on. EPS could not be reached for comment in time for publication. EPS Chief Dale McFee said in September criminals were no longer welcome in Edmonton. READ MORE: CRIME CRACK DOWN: Edmonton Police Service chief says 'Enough is enough'“Enough is enough,” said McFee. The Western Standard witnessed EPS cracking down on crime as officers were observed checking vagrants' shopping carts and enforcing the law when it came to open air drug use.