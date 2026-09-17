Alberta

WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew advances to AGT finals

Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew is officially moving on to the finals of America’s Got Talent.
Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew is officially moving on to the finals of America’s Got Talent.X
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Danielle Smith
viral on social media
AGT
Acro Canine Crew
Edmonton acro crew
Terry Crews
Howie Mandel
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Western Standard
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