Alberta

WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew advances to AGT semifinals

Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew is officially moving on to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent.
Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew is officially moving on to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent.X screenshots
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America's Got Talent
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