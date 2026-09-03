WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew advances to AGT semifinals

CALGARY — Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew is officially moving on to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent.The Alberta-based group earned its spot in the next round after America voted to send the acrobatic dancers and their talented canine partners through following Tuesday night’s quarterfinal performance.The news was announced during Wednesday night’s live results show, where host Terry Crews revealed that Acro Canine Crew, magician Kameron Marshall and comedian Daniel Alvarez had received enough votes to advance.The three acts were selected from the 10 performers who were competing for the final semifinal spots..For their quarterfinal performance, Acro Canine Crew transformed the AGT stage into a full-blown beach party, performing to Katrina and the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine.”The routine featured the crew’s trademark combination of acrobatics, choreography and dog tricks, with the performers and their four-legged partners bouncing, flipping and dancing their way through the routine.Acro Canine Crew was one of 10 acts competing for three spots following Tuesday's quarterfinal performances. Four other acts: Isaac Atkins, Guy Kelton Jones, Maria, Holland & Sienna, Pynk Beard, Elsie and Herwan Legaillard were eliminated.During its audition earlier this season, the Edmonton group impressed the judges and audience so much that host Terry Crews slammed his Golden Buzzer, sending the performers directly to the live shows.NBC described the act as a surprising combination of acrobatic dancers and trained dogs, with Crews praising the group after their audition..Acro Canine Crew’s rise has also been a reminder that talent can come in some unexpected forms — including four-legged ones. The troupe’s routines require precise coordination between the human performers and their canine partners, blending gymnastics-style acrobatics with dog tricks and choreography.The live semifinals are scheduled for Sept. 15, when the crew returns to the AGT stage with a place in the finale on the line.