WATCH: Edmonton's Acro Canine Crew awaits AGT semifinal fate

CALGARY — Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew is hoping to take the next step toward the America’s Got Talent finale, with its semifinal fate set to be revealed Wednesday night.The Alberta-based troupe secured its place in the next round following Tuesday night’s live quarterfinal performance, where the crew combined acrobatics, dance and highly trained dogs in another show-stopping routine.Acro Canine Crew's semifinal fate will be revealed Wednesday night, with the three acts receiving the most viewer votes from Tuesday's quarterfinals advancing to the semifinals.During its audition earlier this season, the Edmonton group impressed the judges and audience so much that host Terry Crews slammed his Golden Buzzer, sending the performers directly to the live shows.NBC described the act as a surprising combination of acrobatic dancers and trained dogs, with Crews praising the group after their audition..Tuesday’s performance put the crew up against 10 other acts competing for a place in the semifinals. Guest judge Kenan Thompson awarded the evening’s Live Golden Buzzer to 14-year-old singer Lai Noelle, sending her directly to the finals, while the remaining acts will compete for three semifinal spots through the public vote. For the Edmonton performers, the achievement means they will return to the America’s Got Talent stage with the competition now entering an even more critical phase.The crew had already made Alberta proud by bringing its unique act to one of television’s biggest talent competitions. The group’s success has attracted attention back home, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith previously wishing the Edmonton performers luck as they represented the province on the international stage."From Edmonton to one of the world's biggest stages!" Smith captioned in a post on X. "Good luck to the Acro Canine Crew on America’s Got Talent tonight. Alberta is watching, and we’re all cheering you on!".Acro Canine Crew’s rise has also been a reminder that talent can come in some unexpected forms — including four-legged ones.The troupe’s routines require precise coordination between the human performers and their canine partners, blending gymnastics-style acrobatics with dog tricks and choreography.The America’s Got Talent quarterfinal results air Wednesday night, with the semifinalists moving forward in the competition. The live semifinals are scheduled for Sept. 15.