Alberta

WATCH: Edmonton's Acro Canine Crew awaits AGT semifinal fate

Edmonton's Acro Canine Crew awaits AGT semifinal fate
Edmonton's Acro Canine Crew awaits AGT semifinal fateX screenshot
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Danielle Smith
AGT
America's Got Talent
Acro Canine Crew
Edmonton acro crew
Terry Crews
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Western Standard
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