Alberta

WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew makes its mark in AGT finale

Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew has taken the stage for the final time on America’s Got Talent
Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew has taken the stage for the final time on America’s Got TalentYouTube screenshot
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
viral video
AGT
Acro Canine Crew
Edmonton acro crew
Terry Crews
AGT finals
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Western Standard
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