WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew makes its mark in AGT finale

CALGARY — Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew has officially wrapped up its remarkable America’s Got Talent journey after taking its high-flying combination of acrobatics, dance and dogs all the way to the Season 21 finale.The Alberta act was one of 10 finalists competing on the AGT stage, putting an Edmonton-based group in front of a massive international television audience.While Acro Canine Crew did not advance to the final five, the group’s appearance in the finale marked the culmination of a season that began with one of the show’s biggest moments.During its audition, the group stunned the judges by bringing trained dogs into an acrobatic dance routine.The finale performance once again brought the group’s unusual combination of human and canine performers to the AGT stage..The group dealt with an injury during its preparations and had to adjust its routine, but ultimately made it to the biggest performance of its AGT run.The Season 21 finale ultimately came down to five acts: Nene Royal, Geno Ploeger, Hundred Fingers, Royal Lasers and Veronika Goroshkova. Singer Nene Royal was crowned the winner and took home the $1 million prize.Host Terry Crews was so impressed that he ran across the stage and slammed his hand down on the Golden Buzzer, sending the Edmonton performers directly into the live shows. .The group has also received support from back home in Alberta.During the finale, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appeared in a video message cheering on the Edmonton performers.“From Edmonton to one of the world's biggest stages!” Smith said. “Good luck to the Acro Canine Crew on America’s Got Talent tonight. Alberta is watching, and we’re all cheering you on!”Acro Canine Crew is competing against nine other finalists for the Season 21 title and $1 million prize.