Alberta

WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew takes final AGT stage, Danielle Smith cheers them on

Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew has taken the stage for the final time on America’s Got Talent
Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew has taken the stage for the final time on America’s Got TalentYouTube screenshot
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
AGT
Acro Canine Crew
Edmonton acro crew
Howie Mandel
Sofia Vergara
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Western Standard
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