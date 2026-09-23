WATCH: Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew takes final AGT stage, Danielle Smith cheers them on

CALGARY — Edmonton’s Acro Canine Crew has taken the stage for the final time on America’s Got Talent, with the Alberta group now waiting to find out whether viewers will crown them the Season 21 winner.The group was one of 10 finalists performing Tuesday night during the first part of the America’s Got Talent finale, competing for the $1 million grand prize.For their final performance, Acro Canine Crew brought an energetic routine set to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”The group had to make changes to its planned routine after one of its human dancers was injured during rehearsals.The dancer still took part in the finale, while the group adjusted its choreography for the live performance..Despite the changes, the Edmonton performers and their dogs completed their routine and received positive feedback from the judges.Judge Howie Mandel also praised the act, saying that America’s Got Talent loves dog acts, but that Acro Canine Crew was more than that.“You’re not a dog act. You’re a dog show. You are best in show,” Mandel said.Judge Sofia Vergara also told the group they deserved to be in the finals.Acro Canine Crew’s appearance in the finale caps off a run that began with a Golden Buzzer during its audition earlier this season.The Edmonton group later advanced through the live rounds before securing one of the 10 spots in the Season 21 finale through the public vote..The group has also received support from back home in Alberta.During the finale, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appeared in a video message cheering on the Edmonton performers.“From Edmonton to one of the world's biggest stages!” Smith said. “Good luck to the Acro Canine Crew on America’s Got Talent tonight. Alberta is watching, and we’re all cheering you on!”Acro Canine Crew is competing against nine other finalists for the Season 21 title and $1 million prize..Acro Canine Crew is competing against nine other finalists for the Season 21 title and $1 million prize.The winner will be decided through viewer voting, with the results set to be announced during Wednesday night’s live results show. For Alberta viewers, the results show is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT on Wednesday.