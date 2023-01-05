featured WATCH: EPS swat chase youth through streets after robbing vape store at knife point Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Both weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest. Photo Credit: Screen Capture Reddit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dashcam footage captured Edmonton Police Service TAC members — armed with high power rifles — in Edmonton recently as they chased two youths who allegedly robbed a vape store.On Monday, around 8 p.m., two males reportedly robbed a vape shop in the area of 127 Avenue and 50 Street. Both weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest. "It was reported the males were armed with a knife and a machete, and held two store employees at knifepoint, injuring one," EPS media spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout told the Western Standard."The two males reportedly stole money and vape product and fled the store."However, the law would eventually catch up to the two alleged robbers."Investigators identified the two suspects, and on Tuesday, they were arrested by Tactical Section in west Edmonton," Voordenhout said.Both weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest.The two males, who are youths and therefore cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have each been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and several weapons offences. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist regulator requesting he do social media course 'Our hearts are broken': Outpouring of support following BC toddler's sudden death SLOBODIAN: Unity Convoy still going to Winnipeg More NFL players with heart problems, including another ‘cardiac arrest’ Mother can 'chemically castrate' 7-year-old son after father loses court battle
