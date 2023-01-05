Swat member chases youth in Edmonton

Both weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest.

 Photo Credit: Screen Capture Reddit

Dashcam footage captured Edmonton Police Service TAC members — armed with high power rifles — in Edmonton recently as they chased two youths who allegedly robbed a vape store.

On Monday, around 8 p.m., two males reportedly robbed a vape shop in the area of 127 Avenue and 50 Street.

