WATCH: Fans allegedly ejected from Oilers game for fighting federalism rather than each other

EDMONTON — Fans at an Edmonton Oilers game were removed from Rogers Place on Tuesday after reportedly waving an Alberta flag.A video circulating on social media Wednesday shows at least two young adult males being approached by Edmonton Police Service officers while seated.It shows officers speaking with the males, who, along with other fans, claim they did nothing wrong after allegedly waving an Alberta flag, though the flag or any lead-up is not shown. The incident escalated to the point where officers forcibly removed the males. Warning: the video below contains profanity. .Rogers Place's Safety and Security Guidelines prohibit... "Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11” x 17” or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to the event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by Rogers Place Management."The guide also states that "Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time."The Western Standard reached out to the EPS for more information but was refered back to the Oilers.