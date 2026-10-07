Alberta

WATCH: Fans allegedly ejected from Oilers game for fighting federalism rather than each other

Edmonton police officers removing a fan from Rogers Place after the individual allegedly waved an Alberta flag during an Oilers game.
Edmonton police officers removing a fan from Rogers Place after the individual allegedly waved an Alberta flag during an Oilers game. Rise of Alberta: X
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