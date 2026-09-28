Alberta

WATCH: Farkas calls out province as Calgary firefighters respond to nearly 6,000 overdose calls

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is calling on the Alberta government to work with the city as firefighters face a sharp increase in overdose calls.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is calling on the Alberta government to work with the city as firefighters face a sharp increase in overdose calls.ChatGPT AI
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Calgary Fire Department
City Of Calgary
Jeromy Farkas
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Calgary Firefighters Association
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