Alberta

WATCH: Farkas warns Alberta independence could cost Calgary 69,000 jobs, Keith Wilson challenges economic case

Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson is challenging economic warnings about separation as a new Calgary Chamber of Commerce report
Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson is challenging economic warnings about separation as a new Calgary Chamber of Commerce report X/ChatGPT
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City Of Calgary
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Alberta Independence
Alberta Sovereignty
Keith Wilson
Alberta referendum
Mayor Jeromy Farkas
Alberta Transition Council
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