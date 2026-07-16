WATCH: 'F*ck your fascist pancakes'

EDMONTON — A pair of left-wing activists ambushed Premier Danielle Smith at the Premier's Pancake Breakfast on Thursday, bombarding her in a profanity-filled attack against the UCP's decision to welcome AI data centre investments. "I'm just wondering about Alberta selling," said one of the activists in a video of the interaction posted on X. "Like, you want to sell Alberta out to billionaires? Like, do you actually think that Epstein class is going to protect you when it all goes down?" .The activists approached Smith while the Premier was serving pancakes to Albertans who gathered on the Alberta Legislature Grounds for the event, and confronted her about her government's welcoming attitude towards AI data centres, including the recently announced $13 billion Meta Platforms project. Mixed within the attack were "separatist" accusations after Smith appeared on a recent Berta Proud Dad live stream. The activists were soon grabbed by police at the event and escorted away while she continued to hurl remarks, like, "F*ck your fascist pancakes,' at Smith.