Alberta

WATCH: 'F*ck your fascist pancakes'

A screenshot from a video on X showing a pair of left-wing activists bombarding Premier Danielle Smith with questions about Alberta's AI data centre policies.
A screenshot from a video on X showing a pair of left-wing activists bombarding Premier Danielle Smith with questions about Alberta's AI data centre policies. Leviathan: X
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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