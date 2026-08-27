Alberta

WATCH: Federal NDP leader says Canadian energy needs to be leveraged in US trade war

Avi Lewis
Avi LewisWalid Tamtam (Western Standard)
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Alberta Oil And Gas
Avi Lewis
Canada US trade war
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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Western Standard
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