WATCH: Gondek refuses to apologize for missing Calgary menorah lighting

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she has spoken to many members of the Jewish community who reached out to her about her absence at the city's menorah lighting. "I have reached out to members of the Jewish community as well," said Gondek at a Tuesday press conference. She did not offer an apology for refusing to attend the menorah lighting. Gondek backed out of the menorah lighting on Wednesday because she learned it would support Israel. She called for a ceasefire in Gaza and backed pro-Palestine protests. Her decision sparked outrage across Canada and led to Calgary trending on Twitter. Gondek stood by not attending the menorah lighting at the Calgary Municipal Building on Friday, saying she did not want to go because of the perception of supporting Israel. "The poster unfortunately got perceived that way, and it was felt that this was going to be a rally," she said. "And so there were people in the city who were incredibly upset that I would choose a side in a war."