Alberta

WATCH: Group protests investigation into Take Back Alberta in Edmonton

About 80 people gathered in Edmonton to protest against Elections Alberta launching an investigation into Take Back Alberta.
About 80 people gathered in Edmonton to protest against Elections Alberta launching an investigation into Take Back Alberta. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Protest
Investigation
David Parker
Elections Alberta
Take Back Alberta
Public Unions
Roger Verret
Chris Berthelot
Andrea Charette
Activities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news