Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Canada’s Conservative Party had an unexpected visitor on Friday after Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault took the opportunity to show up at the party’s tête-à-tête in Quebec City to blast Alberta — among others — for climate denialism.
Appearing on the steps of the conference centre, Guilbeault takes questions from a Rebel News reporter and dutifully answers them. En français.
According to YouTube’s rudimentary transcript, the reporter asks, in English: “Canada’s carbon emissions are less than 2% of the world's. If every Canadian were to give up their cars and shut the electricity off it would make no difference compared to what China another big powerhouse's are so why are you content with the Canadians into putting energy poverty when it doesn't even solve a global problem?”
Guilbeault’s response, in French: “If you look at what's happening in Canada, Canada is a success story when, when, when looking at investment in clean technologies in fact Alberta is a Canadian success story. When looking at investment in clean technologies and renewable energy, 70% of the investments we've seen in the last year in renewable energy has been in the Northern Alberta.”
“I find it baffling that the premier would would put a stop to $30 billion worth of clean technology investment in her province. Canada is an energy powerhouse and if I can go to China, if I can go to India and say we all have to work together to fight climate change because we're all in this together it's because we're doing our homework here we're doing what we need to do to tackle climate change and climate pollution.”
Guilbeault goes on the blast CPC leader Pierre Poilievre as a ‘climate denier’ in an extended diatribe.
The reporter interrupts: “I don't know what you're saying I don't care what you say I want to ask my question…why won’t you answer in English?”
To which Guilbeault responds: “Sure, (but) it must be a good question then.”
(11) comments
I can totally see that Guilbeault would respond this way, or that he would even show up. He climbed a skyscraper to push his ideology... and he terrorized King Ralphs wife by getting on her roof to protest oil and gas. Leopards do not change their spots. He is a radical. He is lazer focused radical who should never have been put in his current position.
so for him to show up where he would never be welcomed, and make flippant and oppositional statements is to be expected. He is a environmental zealot.... but that does not make him a goo environment minister... the opposite is true.
A dangerous man, in my opinion, someone to watch when the Conservatives take back Canada.
It would appear that Gilbo the clown has received his orders from China.
It’s the sun and clouds. Nothing to do with Co2
What a complete M O R O N
Mr. G. name calling ‘climate denier’ of anyone who is asking for climate change evidence... it clear M.G is using Spectral Evidence as the basis of his argument... for those of you not familiar with this legal term:
Spectral evidence refers to a witness testimony that the accused person's spirit or spectral shape appeared to him/her witness in a dream at the time the accused person's physical body was at another location. It was accepted in the courts during the Salem Witch Trials (and now is used to explain climate change). The evidence was accepted on the basis that the devil and his minions were powerful enough to send their spirits, or specters, to pure, religious people in order to lead them astray.
In spectral evidence, the admission of victims' conjectures is governed only by the limits of their fears and imaginations, whether or not objectively proven facts are forthcoming to justify them.
The liberal/NDP argument for climate change is based entirely on Spectral Evidence.
Canada is very lucky - the Environment Minister is so completely unlikable and appalling that his stunt will further backfire on Trudeau. Besides, there's no loss for the CPC, as they never get more than 10 seats in PC, this adventurism will only bolster CPC support in SK, AB, and Ontario.
Climate change slavery is obviously what the WEF has ordered Trudeau to implement
Canada has been chosen to be the test case for enslavement
This is obviously all about control and enslavement
Roll up your arms because climate change “vaccines” are next
The more Carbon Dioxide you have, the more plants you have. The more plants you have, the more oxygen you have. This is 5th grade science. Obviously, this shows the mental capacity of the liberals.
[thumbup]. Too bad our schools don't actually teach science.
👍
They could actually learn something
