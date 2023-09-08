Steven Guilbeault

Steven Guilbeault

 Image courtesy of CBC

Canada’s Conservative Party had an unexpected visitor on Friday after Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault took the opportunity to show up at the party’s tête-à-tête in Quebec City to blast Alberta — among others — for climate denialism.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

I can totally see that Guilbeault would respond this way, or that he would even show up. He climbed a skyscraper to push his ideology... and he terrorized King Ralphs wife by getting on her roof to protest oil and gas. Leopards do not change their spots. He is a radical. He is lazer focused radical who should never have been put in his current position.

so for him to show up where he would never be welcomed, and make flippant and oppositional statements is to be expected. He is a environmental zealot.... but that does not make him a goo environment minister... the opposite is true.

A dangerous man, in my opinion, someone to watch when the Conservatives take back Canada.

Aubrey Hogan
Aubrey Hogan

It would appear that Gilbo the clown has received his orders from China.

Robadam
Robadam

It’s the sun and clouds. Nothing to do with Co2

G K
G K

What a complete M O R O N

guest688
guest688

Mr. G. name calling ‘climate denier’ of anyone who is asking for climate change evidence... it clear M.G is using Spectral Evidence as the basis of his argument... for those of you not familiar with this legal term:

Spectral evidence refers to a witness testimony that the accused person's spirit or spectral shape appeared to him/her witness in a dream at the time the accused person's physical body was at another location. It was accepted in the courts during the Salem Witch Trials (and now is used to explain climate change). The evidence was accepted on the basis that the devil and his minions were powerful enough to send their spirits, or specters, to pure, religious people in order to lead them astray.

In spectral evidence, the admission of victims' conjectures is governed only by the limits of their fears and imaginations, whether or not objectively proven facts are forthcoming to justify them.

The liberal/NDP argument for climate change is based entirely on Spectral Evidence.

JPB
JPB

Canada is very lucky - the Environment Minister is so completely unlikable and appalling that his stunt will further backfire on Trudeau. Besides, there's no loss for the CPC, as they never get more than 10 seats in PC, this adventurism will only bolster CPC support in SK, AB, and Ontario.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Climate change slavery is obviously what the WEF has ordered Trudeau to implement

Canada has been chosen to be the test case for enslavement

This is obviously all about control and enslavement

Roll up your arms because climate change “vaccines” are next

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

The more Carbon Dioxide you have, the more plants you have. The more plants you have, the more oxygen you have. This is 5th grade science. Obviously, this shows the mental capacity of the liberals.

guest50
guest50

[thumbup]. Too bad our schools don't actually teach science.

ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

Athanasius
Athanasius

They could actually learn something

