Suspects shoot up west Edmonton

The suspects then chased the male southeast through the greenspace located between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East NW, while continuing to fire shots at him.

 EPS File Photo

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating what it's calling "a brazen daylight shooting" that occurred Saturday evening in the family-oriented neighbourhood of Ormsby Place near Callingwood.

Police are also seeking any additional residential camera video footage of the incident itself.

On Saturday, shortly before 7 p.m., EPS officers were called to the area of Ormsby Crescent after several 911 calls of gunshots being heard in the area were received.

Shooting suspect

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

BG Manning
BG Manning

So…. For no reason?🤦🏼‍♀️ Not buying it!

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Don't worry, Justin will go after the lawful gun owners some more to pretend he's doing something....

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

This is the result of unvetted out of control Immigration in the last 8 years . . . Justy Turdough & his WEF Ottawa Cabal have imported every criminal gang on the planet into Canada.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This is going to get much worse if the federal Liberals stay in power. They create a bail system that allows criminals more freedom than the police officers who are forced to complete mounds of paperwork, the create laws that will not adequately punish criminals, then appoint judges who will not give maximum sentences, then enact a parole system that allows criminals back on the streets with little or no supervision. AND, you do not have the right to defend yourself with the amount of force that you deem to be appropriate in the circumstance. The worst criminals in Canada today are Liberal politicians.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Horrible! This 💩 is spreading.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.