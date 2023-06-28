The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating what it's calling "a brazen daylight shooting" that occurred Saturday evening in the family-oriented neighbourhood of Ormsby Place near Callingwood.
On Saturday, shortly before 7 p.m., EPS officers were called to the area of Ormsby Crescent after several 911 calls of gunshots being heard in the area were received.
An adult male complainant was out for an early-evening walk with his young family when a red Nissan Rogue pulled up behind them on Ormsby Crescent. Two masked suspects ran from the vehicle and began chasing the complainant while firing multiple gunshots at him.
The suspects then chased the male southeast through the green space located between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East NW, while continuing to fire shots at him.
The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled the area. Thankfully, neither the complainant nor his family, who ran from the area on foot to safety, were struck by the gunfire.
“This was an extremely dangerous incident that occurred in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood filled with families,” says Acting Insp. Sgt. Eric Stewart, of the EPS Organized Crime Branch.
“It’s fortunate there weren’t other children or people in the park at that time Saturday, or we may be talking about innocent people getting injured or even killed.”
Police said they believe the incident was a targeted shooting.
The EPS Firearms Investigation Unit has since taken over the investigation and released video surveillance and still images of the shooting on Wednesday, with hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspects and/or a red Nissan vehicle involved.
Investigators are also encouraging residents who live around the greenspace located between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East NW to check the exteriors of their homes for any potential damage caused by gunshots.
Police are also seeking any additional residential camera video footage of the incident itself.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
(5) comments
So…. For no reason?🤦🏼♀️ Not buying it!
Don't worry, Justin will go after the lawful gun owners some more to pretend he's doing something....
This is the result of unvetted out of control Immigration in the last 8 years . . . Justy Turdough & his WEF Ottawa Cabal have imported every criminal gang on the planet into Canada.
This is going to get much worse if the federal Liberals stay in power. They create a bail system that allows criminals more freedom than the police officers who are forced to complete mounds of paperwork, the create laws that will not adequately punish criminals, then appoint judges who will not give maximum sentences, then enact a parole system that allows criminals back on the streets with little or no supervision. AND, you do not have the right to defend yourself with the amount of force that you deem to be appropriate in the circumstance. The worst criminals in Canada today are Liberal politicians.
Horrible! This 💩 is spreading.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.