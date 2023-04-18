Stephen Harper

 

Former prime minister Stephen Harper issued a direct appeal to Albertans Tuesday in advance of the coming Alberta election campaign.

In a video message being sent to Albertans via text, Harper said Alberta’s economy is finally hitting its stride again and employment is booming, but that could all be derailed if the Notley NDP wins the election in May.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(7) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

harper is a rat, but notley is a demon. I know which one I'd rather deal with.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Not only is this the most important election in Alberta history but for the entire nation as well although Quebec/Ontario will never admit that. Every sensible Albertan needs to tell their friends and family that there is no voting for Notley. One more term of the New Communist Party working in tandem with the Truedolt government will be the end of Canada

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
doug.dawn.elzinga
doug.dawn.elzinga

So Steven Harper gave us WEF and Cyprus style bank bails ins, cemented his position as a globalist, and we are supposed to care what he thinks about anything. I know my tribe doesn't. Go away Steven. There. I was super nice, because I would love to bring up some stuff that you would ban me for. Best I can say is really do your digging on Mr. Harper and his wife.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Yup agreed 100%. 👍

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Could you only imagine the prosperity we’d have in Canada if Harper had led this country for the last eight years instead of fiscally inept liberals/NDP plus we’d be united.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Bit of a welcome surprise that Mr. Harper would jump into the mix! Sure hope it help!!

Report Add Reply

