WATCH: Heritage minister kicks off video series about CBC

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said she would love to have a conversation about the CBC in a video series she will be rolling out. While the CBC has been criticized for its coverage, St-Onge said most Canadians grew up with it. "One politician clearly missed out," said St-Onge in a Thursday video, Pierre Poilievre..Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has said the Canadian government could save $1 billion by defunding the CBC. Despite some loud talk about destroying the CBC, a poll conducted by Spark Advocacy found most Canadians like it and want it to be better. A poll conducted by Leger for CBC/Radio-Canada revealed Canadians trust it for their news more than any other news source. St-Onge said it has been a national institution for almost 90 years. She pointed out it keeps Canadians connected across Canada. However, she said it is imperfect. In response, she said there are areas it can improve upon. She said there are questions to ask such as why does the Canadian government fund a public broadcaster; how is it independent, accountable, and serve people's needs; and what is its mission in 2024 when there is plenty of content out there. St-Onge concluded by saying the CBC "means a lot to many of us because of its history, its purpose, and some other things that you may or may not know." "So let's answer some of those questions together about why CBC matters today, what losing it would actually mean," she said. "How can CBC better reflect Canada going forward?" Canadian social media influencer Brittany Foote said news outlets have to be factual. "News should report the NEWS and not have a bias," said Foote..Hannan Foundation Canada founder Nanty Abraham admitted she did not believe St-Onge. "Your profile description is all I need to not trust a word you say," said Abraham. .St-Onge said in April the Conservatives want "to 'Defund the CBC' (AKA fire everyone), resulting in 'cruelly cutting' paychecks to thousands of workers."READ MORE: War of words breaks out on Twitter ("X") on defunding CBC"@RachaelThomasMP, your outrage is disingenuous," she said. "Seventy-five percent of Cdns want a strong public broadcaster.".