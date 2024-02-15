Alberta

WATCH: Hoffman says she is 'fat, sassy' woman seeking NDP leadership

Sarah Hoffman said women like her are advised not to run for office.
Sarah Hoffman said women like her are advised not to run for office. Courtesy Sarah Hoffman/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Ndp
Office
Schools
Fatness
Sarah Hoffman
Alberta Ndp Leader
Government
Women
Edmonton Public School Board
Alberta Progressive Conservatives

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news