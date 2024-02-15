WATCH: Hoffman says she is 'fat, sassy' woman seeking NDP leadership

Alberta NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman said women such as her are not supposed to run for office. “I’m fat, I’m sassy and I am really bad at pretending to be something that I’m not,” said Hoffman in a Thursday video..As Hoffman grew up in a small town, she said she saw firsthand how the Alberta Progressive Conservatives harmed the school where her father was the principal and her mother taught kindergarten. After she trained to be a teacher, the Alberta PCs attempted to close schools in her community. In response, she ran for the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB). She won against an incumbent trustee. She was re-elected as an EPSB trustee. When she ran for the Alberta Legislature in 2015 against a PC cabinet minister, she came out on top. She was re-elected twice. With the jobs she is given, she said she gets them done. Hoffman admitted she will “work my f*cking ass off.” Since she used vulgar language, she apologized to her mother. When the Alberta NDP was in power, it built hundreds of schools. She built the Calgary Cancer Centre. As she looks back on her time in politics, she said she is proud of her record. She added Alberta “needs our hard work and NDP values to meet the challenges we all face.” When it comes to the top challenges for her, she said they are health, climate and housing. Regardless of people’s careers, she acknowledged they need healthcare they can rely on. She said every one needs a home they can afford. She admitted children need air they can breathe. A person told her she cannot talk about climate change in Alberta. If people cannot talk about climate change now, she asked when. If not Hoffman, she asked who will. She said she was running to become the next NDP leader and Alberta premier. “Join me,” she said. “We’re going to do great things, and we’re going to have a great time.” Hoffman confirmed on Sunday she was running to become the next NDP leader. READ MORE: Hoffman announces candidacy for Alberta NDP leader“I am so proud of what we achieved as New Democrats in government: building the Calgary Cancer Centre, a historic social housing program, and dramatic action on climate change,” she said. She grew up in Kinuso, AB, where her father was a school principal and her mother a teacher.